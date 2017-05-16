San Diego 60, UC Irvine 57

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Brandon Johnson made two free throws with 10.2 seconds left to give San Diego a 60-57 victory over UC Irvine on Sunday and a seventh-place finish in the inaugural Anaheim Classic. Gyno Pomare scored 16 points for the Toreros (3-4), who broke a four-game losing streak. Johnson finished with 15 points and Ray Murdock added 14 points. Chuma Awaji scored 16 points and Patrick Sanders had 13 points for the Anteaters (2-4), who finished last in the eight-team field and have lost three in a row and four of their past five. Irvine, which trailed by 10 points with 5:51 to play, narrowed the deficit to 58-57 on Awaji's three-point basket with 12.5 seconds left. After Johnson made his free throws, Awaji had two chances to tie the score with a three-point shot. Awaji's first attempt with three seconds left hit the backboard but Irvine's Darren Fells grabbed the rebound and passed to Awaji, whose second shot hit the back of the rim as time expired. The Toreros, who trailed by seven points in the first half, used a 10-2 run to build a 50-40 lead with 5:51 left. Pomare and Trumaine Johnson each scored four points in the run.