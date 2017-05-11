Sergio Garcia gets rare hole-in-one at famed No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass

Sergio Garcia's dream season continued Thursday as the Masters champion became just the eighth player to ace the iconic 17th hole during the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The last to do so on the famed island green was Willy Wilcox in the second round of last year's event. Prior to that, there was a 14-year gap for a hole-in-one on No. 17 dating to Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2002.

It was the 14th time that Garcia recorded a score below par on the famed island green since 2003 -- which is the most of any player.

Of the previous seven players to ace the hole, only three finished in the top 40 that week. Two players failed to make the cut entirely.

It was the second hole-in-one of Garcia's PGA Tour career. He also put a "1" in the scorecard at the 2008 BMW Championship.