Shaquem Griffin draws praise from J.J. Watt, Von Miller, more at NFL combine

Shaquem Griffin's story has dominated this weekend's NFL combine.

After not initially receiving an invitation to Indianapolis, the star linebacker from Central Florida has impressed in workouts. His official 4.38 in the 40-yard dash is the fastest time for a linebacker going back to 2006, the first year ESPN Stats & Information began documenting 40 times at the combine. And only two other 2018 draft prospects -- wide receivers? D.J. Chark (4.34) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling?(4.37) -- have had faster times this week.

Griffin also finished with 20 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, using a prosthetic on his left arm to attach to the bar on Saturday.

Both are notable marks as Griffin attempts to become the first player with one hand to be drafted in the league's modern era, according to the NFL. Griffin had his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition.

Reactions have poured in from across the NFL, starting with Griffin's twin brother,? Shaquill, a cornerback with the Seahawks, and including some of the league's biggest defensive stars, Hall of Famers and more: