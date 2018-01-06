Source: Bills' LeSean McCoy (ankle) likely for wild-card game vs. Jaguars

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCoy has been questionable all week with a right ankle injury.?

He was carted off the field in last Sunday's 22-16 regular-season finale win over the Miami Dolphins.?

On Thursday, McCoy said he was feeling "a lot better" but didn't want to make any guarantees about playing. He declined to speak with reporters on Friday,?but did return to practice on a limited basis.

McCoy is Buffalo's best and most consistent offensive playmaker, with 1,138 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. He passed the 10,000-yard rushing mark for his career this season.

Buffalo has little experienced depth behind McCoy at running back. The Bills promoted Marcus Murphy from the practice squad for the Week 17 game against Miami and also have veteran fullback/running back Mike Tolbert.