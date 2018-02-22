Sources: Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. cleared for full contact, uncertain to play this season

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared for full contact, but it's still uncertain whether he will play this season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The 6-foot-9 Porter, considered a candidate for the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft prior to the season, has missed all but two minutes this season with a back injury that required surgery in November.

Despite Porter's absence, Missouri has put itself in the equation for the NCAA tournament. The Tigers are 18-10 overall and 8-7 in SEC play.

Missouri's next game is Saturday at Kentucky. The Tigers have three regular-season games remaining before the SEC tournament.