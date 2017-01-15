Sources: Raiders 'close' to filing for relocation to Las Vegas

In the ever-changing landscape of West Coast NFL franchises, the Oakland Raiders are "close" to filing for relocation to Las Vegas and are expected to do so well before the Feb. 15 deadline, league sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network.

The Raiders could become the third NFL franchise to move from an established market in the past year. This past week, the?Chargers announced they would? leave San Diego and move to Los Angeles. This past offseason, the Rams left St. Louis for Los Angeles.

Raiders owner Mark Davis went before the NFL's stadium and finance committees in New York last week during a 3 1/2-hour meeting, updating the league on his plans to relocate to Las Vegas. Owners are warming to the idea of the move so much so that it no longer seems to be a question of if the Raiders will move, but when, sources said.