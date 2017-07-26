Sources: Ravens' Joe Flacco to miss 1st week of camp with back injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to miss the first week of training camp because of a back injury, according to sources.

Doctors told Flacco and the team that a week of rest can calm down the issue.

Flacco hurt his back while weightlifting and underwent an MRI, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Ravens currently have two quarterbacks on their roster: Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan.

Flacco, who has missed just six games since entering the league in 2008, is looking to bounce back from a season in which he threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Baltimore Sun first reported news of Flacco's back injury.

Baltimore opens its training camp Thursday morning.