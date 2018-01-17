Sources: Rockets shocked Clippers' Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers escaped disciplinary action

The Houston Rockets are shocked and disappointed that Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers avoided any disciplinary action as a result of the events during and after the Los Angeles Clippers' contentious win Monday night, team sources told ESPN.

Rockets forwards Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green were both suspended for two games for entering the Clippers' locker room and engaging "in a hostile, verbal altercation with several Clippers players," according to the league's release.

The Rockets are upset that Griffin and Rivers weren't disciplined for their roles in the events that led to Ariza's anger escalating to the point that he stormed into the Clippers' locker room to confront them.

The Rockets are adamant that Griffin intentionally made contact with Mike D'Antoni moments before a heated confrontation between the Houston coach and Clippers star forward. D'Antoni was arguing a goaltending no-call on the previous possession when Griffin cussed at him, according to a source, and veered toward him and made contact while D'Antoni stood on the sideline. After being fouled moments later, Griffin made a beeline toward D'Antoni, with double technical fouls being called after they exchanged expletives.

Rivers, wearing a protective boot and a suit while sitting out due to an ankle injury, stood on the court in front of the Clippers' bench and talked trash to Ariza with 1:03 remaining. That prompted the confrontation between Ariza and Griffin that resulted in double technical fouls and their ejections.

According to Rockets sources, Rivers continued the profane trash talk after the game, yelling loudly enough in the Clippers' locker room for Ariza to hear him from the hallway, where players commonly congregate and visiting teams frequently put food and equipment. Sources said those insults, calling Ariza out by name, caused Ariza's anger to escalate.

One source said the Rockets anticipated a one-game suspension for Ariza based on league precedent but are surprised that Green's punishment exceeded a fine. No other players were fined or suspended, including Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden, who followed Ariza and Green into the hallway between the locker rooms in an attempt to defuse the situation, the league's investigation determined. Some in the Houston organization are annoyed by the perception that Paul's role as the NBA players association president helped him avoid discipline, agreeing with the league's conclusion that he served as a peacemaker.