Sources: Wisconsin coordinator Justin Wilcox negotiating with Cal

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox has been offered the California job and is in negotiations with the school to finalize the deal, sources told ESPN.

If Wilcox accepts, this will be his first head coaching job. Wilcox was a Cal assistant from 2003 to '05. Wilcox would replace Sonny Dykes, who was fired Sunday after a 19-30 record in four seasons with the Golden Bears.

Wilcox, 40, had been a defensive coordinator for the past 11 seasons at Wisconsin (2016), USC (2014-15), Washington (2012-13), Tennessee (2010-11) and Boise State (2006-09).

A 1999 graduate of Oregon, where he played safety and cornerback, Wilcox began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boise State in 2001. After two seasons at Boise State, Wilcox spent the next three years as Cal's linebackers coach.