Super Bowl LI coverage: What you need to know

The race for the Lombardi Trophy is on, and it'll be the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots squaring off in Super Bowl LI. Here's everything you need to know about the game -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- and how we got here.
- Pro Football Focus: Ranking all 106 players in Super Bowl LI
- Barnwell: The most high-octane Super Bowl ever?
- Ultimate Super Bowl LI preview
- Clayton: Ranking playoff losers best set up for 2017
- Overhaul rankings: NFL teams set for a rebuild
- What win probability charts show about every 2016 NFL playoff game
- FiveThirtyEight: Playoff, Super Bowl predictions
Super Bowl LI
New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Feb. 5 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Julio Jones back to dominant self heading into Super Bowl
- Joe Thomas wants to see Roger Goodell hand Lombardi Trophy to Tom Brady
- Dan Quinn uses his Super Bowl experiences to help prepare Falcons
- Why didn't things work out for Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy in Detroit?
- Patriots have achieved tough task of earning Bill Belichick's respect
- Blank plans to take all Falcons employees to SB
- Falcons' Shanahan preparing for 2nd interview
- Falcon Levitre's wife gets game ball for labor
- Patriots will travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Monday
- FiveThirtyEight: The Patriots won with less talent than usual
- Bill Belichick calls Bon Jovi sing-along a 'special' moment at Gillette
- Is Matt Ryan now a Tier 1 quarterback?
- Chris Hogan, Patriots a perfect match between resourceful player and team
- Falcons' young defense shows championship form
- Matt Ryan vs. Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI: How NFL's top two QBs stack up
- Brady, Belichick make history with record 7th Super Bowl appearance
- Patriots open up as 3-point Super Bowl favorites
- Vote: Who will win Super Bowl LI?
NFC Championship Game
(No. 2)Atlanta Falcons 44, (No. 4) Green Bay Packers 21
- 'Nobody can stop us but us:' Julio Jones, Falcons fly into Super Bowl LI
- Matt Ryan, Falcons break through and set sights on first Super Bowl title
- Falcons describe how they turned tide against Aaron Rodgers and Packers
- Blown out in Atlanta: Packers find a new way to make playoff exit
- Julio Jones appreciates 'respect' shown by Falcons fan Dwight Howard
- Packers couldn't completely run the table, but they proved they're legit
- Mason Crosby's miss in first quarter ends playoff-record FG streak
AFC Championship Game
(No. 1)New England Patriots 36, (No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- No Patriots team has embodied the Patriot Way more than this one
- Tom Brady-led attack explodes at right time with high-flying Falcons ahead
- Slay the dragon? Steelers left their sword at home in Patriots blowout
- Help at WR, pass-rusher could push Steelers into Super Bowl next season
AFC divisional round
(No. 1) New England Patriots 34, (No. 4) Houston Texans 16
- Dion Lewis scores return, receiving and rushing touchdowns
- Brock Osweiler dilemma tops Texans' offseason questions
- Vince Wilfork, 35, thinking retirement but will take time to decide
- Texans can't take next step without improved QB play in 2017
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 18, (No. 2) Kansas City Chiefs 16
- James Harrison and the Steelers just wouldn't break in K.C.
- Playoff loss ends Chiefs' season on a sour note
NFC divisional round
(No. 2)Atlanta Falcons 36, (No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 20
- Matt Ryan puts playoff past behind with another MVP-worthy effort
- Seahawks fall short of Super Bowl goal during average season
- Matt Ryan, Falcons describe their pivotal 99-yard TD drive
- Seahawks' Super Bowl window is open, but changes are necessary
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 34, (No. 1) Dallas Cowboys 31
- Aaron Rodgers got help from everyone to send Packers to NFC title game
- Mason Crosby's performance was most clutch by kicker in postseason history
- Season doesn't end in Super Bowl, but Cowboys primed for future
AFC wild card
(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14
- Jadeveon Clowney, defense proving up to the task of carrying Texans
- Brock Osweiler finds some redemption in leading Texans to playoff win
- Players describe Jadeveon Clowney's ridiculous INT
- Brock Osweiler will remain starting quarterback for Texans
- Derek Carr's recovery Raiders' biggest offseason question
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12
- Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers put rest of AFC on notice
- Dolphins' playoff run was brief, but their future is bright
NFC wild card
(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6
- How Steve Smith helped inspire Doug Baldwin vs. Lions
- Behind Thomas Rawls, Seahawks start to regain identity
- Lions annoyed with officiating after loss to Seahawks
- Lions set NFL record for playoff futility
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13
- Packers roll into Dallas behind vintage Aaron Rodgers performance vs. Giants
- Hail, Yeah: How Aaron Rodgers' prayer put the Giants to bed
- A frame-by-frame look at the Packers' Hail Mary
- Giants season still a success with return to playoffs
- Odell Beckham had a case of the drops ... and a rough game
