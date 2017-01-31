Super Bowl LI coverage: What you need to know

The race for the Lombardi Trophy is on, and it'll be the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots squaring off in Super Bowl LI. Here's everything you need to know about the game -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- and how we got here.
Top stories
- Super Bowl LI quiz: Should you root for the Falcons or Patriots?
- Clayton's GOAT quarterback ranking
- Barnwell: Why we couldn't predict the Falcons ... and who could be next
- Chalk: Super Bowl LI betting profile: New England Patriots
- Reiss: Ranking Tom Brady's top 10 playoff performances
- 2017 Super Bowl parties: The Undefeated's guide to all the A-list happenings
- How Super Bowl LI will be broadcast around the world
- One Nacion: The Mexican fan's journey to the Super Bowl in Houston
- O'Connor: Which dynasty reigns supreme: Patriots or Yankees?
- Barnwell: Who's in, who's out on 2016 playoff teams
- History on Ice: Matt Ryan gets his shot
- Clayton: The best Super Bowl-winning coaches
- Love and hate in the time of Tom Brady
- Sando: Ranking all 50 Super Bowl MVPs
- Chalk: Westgate offers 400 prop bets for the Super Bowl
- Football Outsiders: Four breakout candidates for Super Bowl LI
- Pro Football Focus: Ranking all 106 players in Super Bowl LI
- Barnwell: The most high-octane Super Bowl ever?
- Matt Ryan vs. Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI: How NFL's top two QBs stack up
- Ultimate Super Bowl LI preview
- Clayton: Ranking playoff losers best set up for 2017
- Overhaul rankings: NFL teams set for a rebuild
- What win probability charts show about every 2016 NFL playoff game
- FiveThirtyEight: Playoff, Super Bowl predictions
Jump to:Super Bowl LI | AFC Championship Game | NFC Championship Game | AFC divisional round | NFC divisional round | AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Full schedule
Super Bowl LI
New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Feb. 5 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Super Bowl food: How to make Houston's Texas Short Rib Grilled Cheese
- Martellus Bennett's fun-filled journey: dragons, wizards and Bill Belichick
- As Kyle Shanahan draws closer to 49ers job, keeping Super Bowl focus still the game plan
- How Falcons' Vic Beasley went from super bust to Super Bowl
- Tuley: How I'm holding a 100-1 ticket on the Falcons
- Tom Brady's son had Falcons RB Devonta Freeman on his fantasy team
- Matt Ryan won't make any Cam Newton fashion statements at Super Bowl
- Falcons shift to finishing-touch phase on Super Bowl game plan
- Malcolm Butler returns to Super Bowl with new role as No. 1 cornerback
- Tom Brady Sr. rips Roger Goodell over Deflategate
- Joking Tom Brady: I've banned my dad from talking to media
- Dimitroff: Brought some 'Patriot ways' to Atlanta
- Falcons' Justin Hardy headed to Houston, but not to overtake James Harden's beard
- Patriots DE Chris Long on Super Bowl: 'Whole reason I came here'
- Logan Ryan, Mohamed Sanu: Old college roomies, Super Bowl foes
- Michael Bennett finally 'lives vicariously' through brother Martellus
- Patriots could be in trouble if Falcons' O-line starts spiking ball
- Brady motivated for teammates, not Goodell
- Among winningest Super Bowl QBs, Brady without peer under duress
- Jones 'limited' in return to Falcons practice
- Falcons' PSL sales for new home get Super boost
- Chris Hogan determined not to let sudden fame distract him
- Falcons rode Kyle Shanahan's upward trajectory into NFL's top-scoring offense
- How trades have shaped Patriots' defense
- Falcons' Dwight Freeney: 'If you want to see a ring, you better go get one'
- How the Falcons' secondary kept it together after losing Desmond Trufant
- Happy Bill Belichick Day: Hiring him 17 years ago changed Patriots forever
- Julio Jones finally humbled by pingpong that has bonded Falcons' locker room
- Alan Branch centerpiece of Patriots' hopes to limit Falcons' running game
- Falcons' DBs show some fight while paying tribute to Muhammad Ali
- Kyle Shanahan: Patriots defense best we've seen
- Bill Belichick: Most of plan will be installed before Super Bowl arrival
- Georgia gas station halting sales of Sam Adams beer prior to Super Bowl
- Dont'a Hightower on health: 'Feel like I've been playing football for a year'
- Julio Jones not worrying about Malcolm Butler matchup
- Special teams standout Nate Ebner not cleared to practice with concussion
- Super Bowl special for Vic Beasley Jr. as he honors father's memory
- Eugene Robinson, arrested before last Falcons Super Bowl, won't let 'one mistake' define him
- Alan Branch centerpiece of Patriots' hopes to limit Falcons' running game
- Dwight Freeney has no hate for Tom Brady: 'He's a cool dude'
- Jake Matthews' Hall of Fame dad 'a little envious' of Super Bowl in third season
- Falcons' Ryan praises Brady for his longevity
- Goodell: Giving Brady trophy would be 'honor'
- Pats' bond highlighted by LeGarrette Blount's red Matt Patricia hoodie
- Injured Falcons Jones, Mack get time to rest
- After fire, ex-Patriot Joe Vellano finds new home with Falcons
- After unveiling four-WR package, Patriots explore Super Bowl options
- The Undefeated: Falcons win unless Patriots can stop Ryan-Jones combo
- Not many similarities for Patriots in return trip to Houston for Super Bowl
- Belichick impressed with Jones, Falcons' speed
- Tom Brady happy to add two QBs to his wolf pack
- Patriots will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LI
- Julio Jones back to dominant self heading into Super Bowl
- Joe Thomas wants to see Roger Goodell hand Lombardi Trophy to Tom Brady
- Dan Quinn uses his Super Bowl experiences to help prepare Falcons
- Why didn't things work out for Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy in Detroit?
- Patriots have achieved tough task of earning Bill Belichick's respect
- Blank plans to take all Falcons employees to SB
- Falcons' Shanahan preparing for 2nd interview
- FiveThirtyEight: The Patriots won with less talent than usual
- Bill Belichick calls Bon Jovi sing-along a 'special' moment at Gillette
- Is Matt Ryan now a Tier 1 quarterback?
- Chris Hogan, Patriots a perfect match between resourceful player and team
- Falcons' young defense shows championship form
- Brady, Belichick make history with record 7th Super Bowl appearance
- Patriots open up as 3-point Super Bowl favorites
- Vote: Who will win Super Bowl LI?
NFC Championship Game
(No. 2)Atlanta Falcons 44, (No. 4) Green Bay Packers 21
- 'Nobody can stop us but us:' Julio Jones, Falcons fly into Super Bowl LI
- Matt Ryan, Falcons break through and set sights on first Super Bowl title
- Falcons describe how they turned tide against Aaron Rodgers and Packers
- Blown out in Atlanta: Packers find a new way to make playoff exit
- Julio Jones appreciates 'respect' shown by Falcons fan Dwight Howard
- Packers couldn't completely run the table, but they proved they're legit
- Mason Crosby's miss in first quarter ends playoff-record FG streak
AFC Championship Game
(No. 1)New England Patriots 36, (No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- No Patriots team has embodied the Patriot Way more than this one
- Tom Brady-led attack explodes at right time with high-flying Falcons ahead
- Slay the dragon? Steelers left their sword at home in Patriots blowout
- Help at WR, pass-rusher could push Steelers into Super Bowl next season
AFC divisional round
(No. 1) New England Patriots 34, (No. 4) Houston Texans 16
- Dion Lewis scores return, receiving and rushing touchdowns
- Brock Osweiler dilemma tops Texans' offseason questions
- Vince Wilfork, 35, thinking retirement but will take time to decide
- Texans can't take next step without improved QB play in 2017
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 18, (No. 2) Kansas City Chiefs 16
- James Harrison and the Steelers just wouldn't break in K.C.
- Playoff loss ends Chiefs' season on a sour note
NFC divisional round
(No. 2)Atlanta Falcons 36, (No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 20
- Matt Ryan puts playoff past behind with another MVP-worthy effort
- Seahawks fall short of Super Bowl goal during average season
- Matt Ryan, Falcons describe their pivotal 99-yard TD drive
- Seahawks' Super Bowl window is open, but changes are necessary
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 34, (No. 1) Dallas Cowboys 31
- Aaron Rodgers got help from everyone to send Packers to NFC title game
- Mason Crosby's performance was most clutch by kicker in postseason history
- Season doesn't end in Super Bowl, but Cowboys primed for future
AFC wild card
(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14
- Jadeveon Clowney, defense proving up to the task of carrying Texans
- Brock Osweiler finds some redemption in leading Texans to playoff win
- Players describe Jadeveon Clowney's ridiculous INT
- Brock Osweiler will remain starting quarterback for Texans
- Derek Carr's recovery Raiders' biggest offseason question
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12
- Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers put rest of AFC on notice
- Dolphins' playoff run was brief, but their future is bright
NFC wild card
(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6
- How Steve Smith helped inspire Doug Baldwin vs. Lions
- Behind Thomas Rawls, Seahawks start to regain identity
- Lions annoyed with officiating after loss to Seahawks
- Lions set NFL record for playoff futility
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13
- Packers roll into Dallas behind vintage Aaron Rodgers performance vs. Giants
- Hail, Yeah: How Aaron Rodgers' prayer put the Giants to bed
- A frame-by-frame look at the Packers' Hail Mary
- Giants season still a success with return to playoffs
- Odell Beckham had a case of the drops ... and a rough game
Full schedule