Super Bowl LI coverage: What you need to know

Jan 31, 2017, 8:41 AM ET
Tom Brady and Matt RyanESPN Illustration

The race for the Lombardi Trophy is on, and it'll be the  Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots squaring off in Super Bowl LI. Here's everything you need to know about the game -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- and how we got here.

Top stories

Jump to:

Super Bowl LI | AFC Championship Game | NFC Championship Game | AFC divisional round | NFC divisional round | AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Full schedule

Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots vs.  Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Feb. 5 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page

NFC Championship Game

(No. 2) 

Atlanta Falcons 44, (No. 4)  Green Bay Packers 21

Game HQ page

AFC Championship Game

(No. 1)

New England Patriots 36, (No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Game HQ page

AFC divisional round

(No. 1) New England Patriots 34, (No. 4) Houston Texans 16

Game HQ page

(No. 3)  Pittsburgh Steelers 18, (No. 2)  Kansas City Chiefs 16

Game HQ page

NFC divisional round

   

(No. 2)

Atlanta Falcons 36, (No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 20

Game HQ page

   

(No. 4)  Green Bay Packers 34, (No. 1)  Dallas Cowboys 31

Game HQ page

AFC wild card

(No. 4)  Houston Texans 27, (No. 5)  Oakland Raiders 14

Game HQ page

(No. 3)  Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12

Game HQ page

NFC wild card

(No. 3)  Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6)  Detroit Lions 6

Game HQ page

(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5)  New York Giants 13

Game HQ page

Full schedule