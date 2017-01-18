Texans to promote Mike Vrabel to DC; Romeo Crennel stays as assistant HC

The Houston Texans are promoting linebackers coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Romeo Crennel, the Texans' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, will stay with the team as assistant head coach. His contract as defensive coordinator was set to expire next Tuesday.

The Washington Redskins had interest in speaking to Crennel about their vacant defensive coordinator position, but were denied permission to speak to him, a source told ESPN's Adam Caplan.

The news of Vrabel's promotion was first reported by The MMQB.com.

Vrabel, 41, turned down an offer from then- San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly to be his defensive coordinator last January.

He played linebacker in the NFL for 14 seasons and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2007 when he was with the New England Patriots.?

As a player on the Patriots, Vrabel earned Super Bowl championships in the 2001-02, 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons. He has earned high praise from New England coach Bill Belichick for his football smarts.

He joined Texans coach Bill O'Brien's staff in 2014, leaving Ohio State, where he was a defensive line coach.

Crennel, 69, who was the Cleveland Browns' head coach from 2005 to 2008, also joined O'Brien's staff in 2014. The longtime defensive coordinator was Vrabel's defensive coordinator with the Patriots from 2001 to 2004.

The Texans' defense finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, and it did it without three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who was put on injured reserve before the Texans' Week 4 game.

The unit allowed an average of 301.3 yards per game, led by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney and cornerback A.J. Bouye.

The Texans parted ways with offensive coordinator George Godsey on Monday.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.