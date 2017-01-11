Tigers Ambush

C

lemson and Alabama. A championship rematch was in the forefront of everyone's minds after last year's epic finished with a thrilling, 45-40 Crimson Tide victory. And the rematch delivered. This season's College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T will long be remembered for perhaps the most exciting final five minutes in championship game history.

The Tigers, down throughout the first three quarters to previously undefeated and seemingly invincible Alabama, showed the same resilience they displayed throughout the season behind a strong, physical defense. Then the offense took over, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to overcome the Tide.

With all eyes on him, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made the type of plays expected from a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist on the final drive of his collegiate career. He hit receiver after receiver, bringing the Tigers their first championship since 1981.

During a timeout on that final drive, Watson walked up to his wide receivers and said, "Let's be legendary."

Boy, were they ever.