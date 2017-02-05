Tom Brady Named MVP in Historic Super Bowl Win

Feb 5, 2017, 10:57 PM ET
PHOTO: New England Patriots Tom Brady raises his arms after scoring a touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.PlayDarron Cummings/AP Photo
New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady was named Most Valuable Player for Super Bowl LI after leading his team to a stunning 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

This is the fourth Super Bowl MVP title for Brady.

Super Bowl 51 was historic on many fronts: this was the first overtime in Super Bowl history and a record fifth Super Bowl win for Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

PHOTO: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
An emotional Brady broke down on the field after running back James White ran two yards for a touchdown, cementing the Patriots' thrilling comeback.

The Atlanta Falcons dominated the first half of the game, going into halftime with a 21-3 lead. But 25 unanswered points by the Patriots pushed the teams into overtime, and the rest is history.

Brady embraced his family as the Vince Lombardi trophy was presented to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who called this win the "sweetest" of all.

PHOTO: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to Tom Brady of the New England Patriots after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. Patrick Smith/Getty Images
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell congratulated Brady on the field and the pair shook hands. Goodell suspended Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season for his role in the Deflategate controversy.

This championship game was also the Patriots' ninth trip to the Super Bowl, the most in the NFL. Commentator Terry Bradshaw declared Belichick as the "greatest" coach in NFL history and Brady the "greatest" quarterback in NFL history.

Brady's children joined him on stage as he celebrated the win.

"We're bringing this sucker home" to Boston, Brady said of the Lombardi trophy.