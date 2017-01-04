Tom Coughlin thinks he can take team to Super Bowl

Tom Coughlin, two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, does not have a job offer to return as a head coach in the NFL. But that does not mean he isn't confident of where he could take a franchise if he gets one.

Asked Wednesday morning if he believes he could win a third Super Bowl title if given the chance, the 70-year-old Coughlin told ESPN: "That would be the whole intent, to be able to be in that position again. ... As far as going forward, I think that would be the idea, to be able to be in the position the Giants are in now."

The Giants will play the Packers on Sunday in their first postseason game since Coughlin's team won its second Super Bowl over the New England Patriots after the 2011 season. Coughlin, now working for the league as a senior adviser of football operations, has interviewed for the opening in Jacksonville, where he coached from 1995 through 2002 and led the Jaguars to two AFC Championship Games. He declined comment on that opening and others around the league.

"There's nothing in front of me that says that right now," Coughlin said of a potential offer. "It's just speculation. I'm trying to keep myself in a position where I can make a decision about whatever comes my way."

Coughlin stepped down under pressure last year as coach of the Giants. He has a career record of 170-150 over 20 years and made nine postseason appearances.