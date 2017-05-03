Ex-Trail Blazers guard Brandon Roy injured in shooting

Former NBA All-Star guard Brandon Roy was injured in a shooting over the weekend in the Los Angeles area, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Joseph Williams said Wednesday that Roy was one of four people shot in Compton on Saturday.?

He said Roy and the three other victims were attending a party when two men walked up and opened fire without saying a word.

Williams said all four victims were shot in the upper body but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Portland Trail Blazers, with whom Roy spent the majority of his career, issued a statement on Tuesday night:

"Like many others, we're just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time."

Roy played five seasons in Portland before retiring in 2011 because of ongoing trouble with his knees. He attempted a comeback in 2012 and appeared in five regular-season games for the Minnesota Timberwolves,?before undergoing another knee surgery. He was released in March 2013.?

Roy took over Seattle's Nathan Hale's boys' basketball program in 2016 and was named the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year after leading his team to an undefeated (29-0) record during the regular season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.