UCLA fires head coach Jim Mora

UCLA?fired football coach Jim Mora after six seasons, a day after the Bruins lost to rival? Southern California?for the fourth straight year.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero announced the move Sunday -- Mora's 56th birthday.

UCLA fell 28-23 at USC on Saturday night to drop to 5-6.?

"Making a coaching change is never easy, but it's an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University," Guerrero said in a statement. "Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward.

"While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."

Mora compiled a 46-30 record with the Bruins, but after going 29-11 in his first three seasons, UCLA is just 17-19. It can still qualify for a bowl game with a win against? Cal?at the Rose Bowl on Friday, but it's unclear if it would accept an invitation without a permanent head coach.

As it became clear UCLA would fail to meet expectations for a consecutive season, Mora addressed his job status last week.

"Every day that I've ever coached football, I've felt like I'm coaching for my job, so nothing's every changed," he said. "Every day, I'm going to go into the office and I'm going to do the best I can, and I'm not going to leave until I've done everything I can to be the best I can be."

The Bruins won 13 of their first 20 games against ranked teams in Mora's tenure, but have since lost six straight. They also won three straight against rival USC after Mora was hired, and have now lost three in a row.

UCLA currently has the nation's No. 14-ranked recruiting for the Class of 2018 and has finished with a top-20 class the past three years.