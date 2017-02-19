UConn Huskies' NCAA-record winning streak: 101 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's NCAA-record winning streak:

Next game



Wednesday: vs. Temple (ESPN3, 7 p.m. ET, Hartford, Connecticut)

No. 101



No. 1 UConn 63, at Tulane 60: The narrowest victory to date in UConn's 101-game winning streak came from an unlikely foe. The Huskies beat the Green Wave by 44 points a month ago. But this time, Kia Nurse was sidelined -- she missed the first game of her career after previously starting 99 consecutive games -- and the Huskies struggled from the field: They finished 6-for-20 on 3-point attempts (30 percent) and shot 38 percent from the field. Napheesa Collier had 26 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 17; they were the only Huskies in double figures. UConn, which also committed 18 turnovers, scored a season-low 28 points in the first half (previous low was 30 points, against Florida State in the 2016-17 season opener). The Green Wave's desperation 3-pointer in the last seconds fell short. Coach Geno Auriemma had plenty to say about his Huskies after the win: "They think that every shot that they take is supposed to go in, and then when it doesn't go in they pout and they feel sorry for themselves and act like 12-year-olds."

Top plays: Tulane misses final shot, UConn survives | Vorpahl sinks buzzer-beating 3 to end third quarter | Vorpahl makes steal, converts 3-pointer | Manuirirangi sinks deep 3-pointer

No. 100



No. 1 UConn 66, No. 6 South Carolina 55: The Huskies extended their NCAA-record winning streak to triple digits behind Gabby Williams' career-high 26 points (she also had 14 rebounds). Collier added 18 points for UConn, which hasn't lost since November 2014. Leading scorer Samuelson didn't score in the first half, and junior leader Nurse missed most of the half after aggravating a right ankle injury. But UConn scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 35-29 halftime lead. Samuelson finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Watch

Highlights | Road to 100 | Auriemma | Williams | Stewart, Moore

• Game-by-game look at UConn's winning streak

Today's must-read

UConn defies expectations with 100 straight wins

Before Geno Auriemma arrived, the program hadn't won 100 games. Now UConn has won 100 in a row. Once again, and against all expectations, the Huskies have sustained the excellence set before them. Graham Hays »

Related video

Recent UConn news

Keys to UConn's success

The core four behind UConn's win streak

Different players helped make UConn's winning streaks distinct. But it's no coincidence that Geno Auriemma's coaching staff has remained almost unchanged through the two historic runs. Graham Hays »

How has UConn been so good for so long?

The Huskies own the two longest winning streaks in NCAA hoops history. They have Hall of Fame-level coaching and top-level recruiting. What five other factors go into their sustained success? Mechelle Voepel »

In another historic run, UConn has always had the answer

The Huskies' winning streak has held little drama. Even in games expected to be some of their biggest tests, UConn's trademark run, depth and championship mindset have turned away all comers. Mechelle Voepel »