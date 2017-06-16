Ex-UFC champ Matt Hughes airlifted after truck collides with train

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes has been airlifted to a medical facility after the truck he was in collided with a moving train Friday, UFC president Dana White told ESPN.

White said he's been in contact with Hughes' family and that they are en route to the medical facility where the 43-year-old was taken.

"Apparently he has head trauma," White said. "His family is traveling to him now."

White did not know where the accident happened. He said Hughes, who lives in Illinois, was apparently helping a friend when the accident occurred.

No further details are available at this time. Hughes (45-9) held the UFC's welterweight championship at various points between 2001 and 2006. He is recognized as one of the greatest 170 pound fighters of all time. He retired from professional competition in 2011 but publicly stated he was considering a comeback fight earlier this year.