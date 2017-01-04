Venus wins match but ruled out of Auckland event with injury

Venus Williams has had to pull out of the Auckland Classic with an arm injury after winning her first-round match.

Tournament director Karl Budge says the seven-time grand slam winner has a right arm injury and felt pain through her 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory over New Zealand wildcard Jade Lewis on Wednesday.

"She wasn't able to serve as she would ordinarily like to and at the level we've come to expect from Venus and unfortunately that has taken her away from the tournament this year," he said.

Budge said it was too early to tell how serious the problem was. He said Williams had just been to see the doctor and was going through that process.

However, with Williams due back on court later on Wednesday to face Japan's Naomi Osaka because of weather disruptions earlier in the tournament, "she had to give us a heads-up".

The 36-year-old American, who won the Auckland title in 2015, was seeded second this week behind sister Serena.

"I love this tournament and I'm really sad I have to withdraw," she said.

"But I'm really happy to have had the opportunity to be here again this year."