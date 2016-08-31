New video of Hope Solo captures the moments after she learned that U.S. Soccer had suspended her for six months and terminated her contract.

The video, shot by Fullscreen for its series "Keeping Score," shows the goalkeeper telling her husband, "Terminated contract, not just a suspension."

"Seventeen f---ing years and it's over," an emotional Solo, 35, says in the video.

Today, the goalkeeper also announced she will not be returning to the pitch for her professional team, the Seattle Reign.

“Coming to terms with the fact I was fired from the U.S. Women’s National Team after 17 years of service has been devastating," Solo said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I have decided to end my season with the Seattle Reign, an organization I love playing for. Mentally, I am not there yet."

Solo was suspended following her comments calling the Swedish women's team "a bunch of cowards" after they beat the U.S. women's team in Rio.

“The comments by Hope Solo after the match against Sweden during the 2016 Olympics were unacceptable and do not meet the standard of conduct we require from our National Team players,” U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati said in a statement announcing Solo's suspension. “Beyond the athletic arena, and beyond the results, the Olympics celebrate and represent the ideals of fair play and respect. We expect all of our representatives to honor those principles, with no exceptions.

“Taking into consideration the past incidents involving Hope, as well as the private conversations we’ve had requiring her to conduct herself in a manner befitting a U.S. National Team member, U.S. Soccer determined this is the appropriate disciplinary action,” Gulati added.