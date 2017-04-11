Astros fans help woman get her hat back in epic way

More
At the Houston Astros' World Series celebration parade, a woman dropped her hat from the top of a parking garage and fans returned it by tossing it up one floor at a time.
0:40 | 11/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Astros fans help woman get her hat back in epic way
Blue. A a a yeah. A a yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50928039,"title":"Astros fans help woman get her hat back in epic way","duration":"0:40","description":"At the Houston Astros' World Series celebration parade, a woman dropped her hat from the top of a parking garage and fans returned it by tossing it up one floor at a time.","url":"/Sports/video/astros-fans-woman-hat-back-epic-50928039","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.