Feb. 19, 2001: Dale Earnhardt dies at 49

More
The professional race car driver was involved in a fatal crash during the 2001 Daytona 500.
2:28 | 02/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Feb. 19, 2001: Dale Earnhardt dies at 49

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53028135,"title":"Feb. 19, 2001: Dale Earnhardt dies at 49","duration":"2:28","description":"The professional race car driver was involved in a fatal crash during the 2001 Daytona 500.","url":"/Sports/video/feb-19-2001-dale-earnhardt-dies-49-53028135","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.