Middle schooler who lost both arms nails three-point basketball shot

Watch 13-year-old middle schooler Jamarion Styles, who lost both of his arms as a baby due to a bacterial infection, nail three-pointers in a basketball game.
0:36 | 03/31/17

Transcript for Middle schooler who lost both arms nails three-point basketball shot

