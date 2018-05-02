Philly Fanatics: Eagles faithful take to the streets after 1st Super Bowl win

More than 10,000 Eagles fans stormed the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate their team's first Super Bowl victory.
0:27 | 02/05/18

Comments
So that's a live picture there at the US bank stadium in Minneapolis where windchill is way below zero right now. Outside the stadium and things are likely still coming down in Philadelphia. And we learned overnight that fourteen million people are expected to call out sick today alone. Nelson Preval float that the deal Super Bowl flute indeed those working Millon people all of them in Philadelphia Christmas well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

