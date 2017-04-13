Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84

The team announced his death but details were not immediately available.
0:14 | 04/13/17

Comments
Transcript for Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84
A passing to note tonight legendary Pittsburgh Steelers owner and chairman Dan Rooney has died reconsidered one of the most influential leaders in the NFL. Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He also once served as US ambassador to Ireland. It was 84.

