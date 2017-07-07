Transcript for Police: Video shows Venus Williams 'lawfully entered' intersection ahead of fatal accident

This millions winning and advancing at Wimbledon in Monday and is relying on her attorneys to stay on top of their game in Florida. The tennis star's lawyers back in court along with the attorneys representing the family of two room Carson. The world plane. Oh on Wednesday a judge granted Williams an emergency order of protection. Stopping the pour some families inspection of her car and downloading of its data. Arguments to was given less than 24 hour notice for the vehicle to be inspected and was concerned about the I'm intentional loss of data. It seems odd to us that everyone would want the facts. Brought forth and brought to light we and our clients don't understand. What anyone gains from continuing to delay. This investigation. But according to court documents Williams's side says they just want to wait until all parties can be present with their experts. The lawsuits stemming from that deadly car accident last month but ultimately killed the seventy you'll arson and severely injured his wife Linda. The police report says it was Williams who was at fault for violating the right of way of the other car. The powers in family is now suing Williams for wrongful death. Police are still investigating but at this time Williams has not been ticketed or charged and police say she would not distracted. Or under the influence. Ilyce vicar ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.