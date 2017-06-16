'Real Live': LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

More
With another NBA Finals loss, "Real Live" discusses whether James can become "greatest of all time."
8:32 | 06/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Real Live': LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48093200,"title":"'Real Live': LeBron James vs Michael Jordan","duration":"8:32","description":"With another NBA Finals loss, \"Real Live\" discusses whether James can become \"greatest of all time.\"","url":"/Sports/video/real-live-lebron-james-michael-jordan-48093200","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.