Sister Jean: God 'probably' likes NCAA over NBA

The basketball-loving chaplain for the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team talks about God's plan as it relates to the Final Four.
1:00 | 03/30/18

Transcript for Sister Jean: God 'probably' likes NCAA over NBA
We're gonna pray to god ask god to help us inward causing children to have will be there to enjoy her time. We have a little slogan that we say worship. Work and win. And so we need to do all loose change. And if god got all we shears. But maybe he thinks the standard for us to do balance under the W. We have to accept that. He probably is. A nation having that the basketball fan more and he NCAA. In the NBA. Well I'll wager that your viewer audience. Is very large this time. And then usually compare to the NBA when their plane. It will be different I must say that because these young people are playing with their hearts. And not trendy financial assistance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

