Surfer sets record by conquering largest wave

Rodrigo Koxa made history off the coast of Nazare, Portugal.
0:25 | 04/30/18

Transcript for Surfer sets record by conquering largest wave
And the Brazilian surfers now in the record books after riding. You must do. There's been some hard right now and as again it's has honored Rodrigo Carlos just. We're writing the highest wave ever served at. 83 why I didn't see in the way an epic breaks he'll mark my tooth because has said that he had a dream the night before. About the rate the wave then he called it the best moment of his life.

