Toilet paper roll takes down drone during soccer match

During a soccer match in Argentina, a spectator threw a roll of toilet paper toward a drone and hit it, sending shredded toilet paper everywhere.
0:23 | 11/01/17

Transcript for Toilet paper roll takes down drone during soccer match
