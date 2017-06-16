Vikings WR Michael Floyd violated terms of house arrest by drinking

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd could face additional discipline after he was found to have violated the terms of his house arrest by drinking.

Scottsdale (Ariz.) City Court records obtained by ESPN show that Floyd is due in court June 26 and that he failed a test for alcohol Sunday.

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter," the Vikings said in a statement. "We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time."

Floyd was arrested in Scottsdale in December when he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested and was sentenced on Feb. 17 to 24 days in jail and 96 days under house arrest.

After the arrest, Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the 2016 season with the New England Patriots then signed a one-year, $1.41 million deal with the Vikings on May 10.

The house arrest sentence was transferred from Arizona to Minnesota last month, allowing him to participate in the Vikings' offseason program. One term of the house arrest was that he not drink, and Floyd was subject to random alcohol screenings, according to TMZ, which first reported Floyd's violation.

The NFL declined comment on Friday's reports. Floyd could have faced league discipline for the December arrest prior to the update that he violated the terms of his agreement.

Information from ESPN's Ben Goessling was used in this report.