Visiting Steelers Awoken by Pulled Fire Alarm at Hotel

NFL fans have dubbed it #Alarmgate.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were awakened by a pulled fire alarm at their hotel at 3:40 a.m., the night before their game against the New England Patriots to decide the AFC Championship, according to police.

The prank immediately reminded fans of past scandals involving the Patriots, but the alarm was pulled by a man who was not a member of the New England team, according to police.

"State Police have arrested an East Boston man who pulled a fire alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton hotel," Massachusetts State Police (MSP) wrote in a statement. "State Police and Massport Fire responded to the report of an alarm at the hotel at about 3:40 a.m. Firefighters and troopers determined it was a false alarm."

MSP identified the suspect as Dennis Harrison, a 25-year-old man from East Boston. Troopers charged him with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm, police said.

Police said he was found walking on the hotel property after the incident.

"He was not a guest at the hotel and had no legitimate reason to be on the hotel property," police said.

The statement said that Harrison is being detained, pending bail.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the disturbance was quickly handled by officials.

The Patriots will host the Steelers today at 6:40 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.