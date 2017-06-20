Vote: What should we make of the latest NBA trade rumors?

It has only been a week since the NBA season ended, but the basketball world is already on edge. Major trades could be going down during Thursday's NBA draft and in the coming weeks.

ESPN's Marc Stein reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to create a multiteam deal in the hopes of landing Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Jimmy Butler. The Cavs are also interested in acquiring Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

A source told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the Cavs "have already been offered George in a multiteam trade scenario that would cost them [Kevin] Love and involve an unnamed third team."

Not only are the Cavs reportedly competing with the Boston Celtics to secure Butler or George, but on Monday the team parted ways with general manager David Griffin.

Oh, and did we mention that New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis may be on the? trading block too?

Will any of these teams pull the trigger and make a league-altering move? Weigh in on all the possibilities.

Over the weekend, George told the Pacers that he will not re-sign with Indiana after next season. Although the 27-year-old is a Los Angeles native and has been linked to the Lakers, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the franchise does not currently plan to pursue a trade for George because it doesn't want to give up its young assets.

Coverage of the NBA draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN.

--? Isaac Chipps