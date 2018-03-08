WR Marquise Goodwin agrees to three-year extension with 49ers

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson the new contract is worth $20.3 million and includes $10 million in guaranteed money.

"From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er," general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year. Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better."

Goodwin, 27, had a breakout 2017 season, with career highs in catches (56) and receiving yards (962) to go with two touchdowns. He was third in the NFL with?17.2 yards per catch, and he had two of his three 100-yard games after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was inserted as the starter.

Goodwin suffered a concussion -- his second of the season -- during the 49ers' Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He also played through personal strife in 2017: His son died from pregnancy complications and, five weeks later, his father died in the days leading up to a game against the Tennessee Titans. Goodwin posted 10 receptions for 114 yards in that game.

Information from ESPN's Nick Wagoner was used in this report.