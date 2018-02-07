Yankees acquire Russell Wilson in trade with Rangers

Giancarlo Stanton isn't the only superstar newcomer who will be making an appearance at the New York Yankees' training camp this spring.

The Texas Rangers?on Wednesday traded? Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson?to the Yankees for future considerations. Wilson, a four-time Pro Bowler, is expected to appear at the Yankees' Grapefruit League camp in Tampa, Florida, sometime in February or March.

Wilson, 29, has no plans to emulate Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson and try to reinvent himself as a two-sport athlete, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. But he's maintained his love for baseball and wants to continue his ties to the sport.

He has long expressed a desire to play for the Yankees, and Rangers general manager Jon Daniels and his New York counterpart, Brian Cashman, have spent several weeks working to accommodate his wishes, a source told ESPN.

Wilson expressed his gratitude to the Texas organization in a statement.

"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers for giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again," Wilson said. "Growing up taking grounders, hitting BP, and throwing deep post routes early in the mornings with my dad and brother is where my love of sports came from, and those memories stick with me every morning I wake up. I remember how excited I was when Texas selected me in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2013. During my two springs in Arizona with the Rangers, I was reminded just how much I love the game of baseball.

"While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I've learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers."?

Wilson played two years of professional baseball as a second baseman in the Colorado Rockies' system after being selected in the fourth round of MLB's 2010 first-year player draft. He hit .228 with five home runs in 315 at-bats for Tri-City of the Northwest League and Asheville of the South Atlantic League during the 2010-2011 seasons.

The Rangers selected Wilson off the Colorado roster in the December 2013 Rule 5 draft, and he made one-day cameo appearances at Texas' Cactus League complex in Surprise, Arizona, in 2014 and 2015.

"I never want to kill the dream of playing two sports,'' Wilson said during a 2015 interview with HBO's "Real Sports."

The Rangers, however, said they were content with inviting him to spring training and having him share his experiences as an elite athlete with players throughout the organization.

"Russell has the competitiveness and work ethic to where he'd have a shot if he committed to baseball," Daniels said in a 2015 interview. "Obviously, he's got a pretty good thing going on with the Seahawks, and we're not going to get in the way of that. Playing quarterback is more intensive than the positions of other guys who have attempted to play both sports."