Moto X: Motorola's Made in America Smartphone The Moto X is designed, engineered and built in the U.S. In this factory in Fort Worth, Texas the phones are starting to roll off the lines. They ship within four days of placing the order. Eric Noll/ABC News

Moto X: Motorola's Made in America Smartphone ABC News' Made in America team went to the factory, where Motorola has hired over 2,200 employees to make the new colorful phone. Eric Noll/ABC News

Moto X: Motorola's Made-in-America Smartphone Some of the first Moto X phones to come off the lines. Eric Noll/ABC News

Moto X: Motorola's Made-in-America Smartphone There are around 1,000 components in the phone, says Motorola. They come from around the world, though some of the semiconductors are made in the U.S. Eric Noll/ABC News

Moto X: Motorola's Made-in-America Smartphone Finally, they are boxed up, weighed and eventually shipped to you. Eric Noll/ABC News

Moto X: Motorola's Made in America Smartphone This is what the finished product looks like. The Moto X has a 4.7-inch, 720p display, a 10-megapixel camera, 2GB of RAM and starts at $199. Motorola

Moto X: Motorola's Made in America Smartphone You can buy the phone in Verizon, AT&T and other carrier stores, but the fun happens when you buy online. Like Nike sneakers, you can customize it in a series of different colors. You can pick the color of the back cover, the trim and the accents around the camera and the buttons. Eric Noll/ABC News

Moto X: Motorola's Made in America Smartphone Here are just a few colors you can pick from. The Moto X versions sold in carrier stores will be available in black and white. Motorola