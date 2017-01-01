Tech Toys of the 1990s The Tamagotchi might be making a comeback in 2013 as an app, but in 1996 this little digital "pet" was all the rage. It was an egg-sized toy with a black and white LCD screen. You had to remember to feed your little creature, put it to sleep and even clean up its droppings. AP Photo

Tech Toys of the 1990s Like the Tamagotchi, the Furby has made a comeback. In 2012, Hasbro released an updated version that worked with the iPad. The original was the hit of the 1998 holiday season. The electronic toy spoke its own language and would open and close its eyes. Tiger Electronics

Tech Toys of the 1990s The TalkBoy for most will always be the toy that Macaulay Culkin used in "Home Alone" to keep track of his adventures defeating the robbers. You could record your voice onto tape. Made by Tiger, it went on sale in 1993. Onetwo1/Wikimedia Commons

Tech Toys of the 1990s The YakBak was smaller and cheaper competitor to the TalkBoy. Made by YES! it was introduced in 1994 and allowed you to record six seconds of audio. eBay

Tech Toys of the 1990s Skip-It might not be a tech or electronic toy, but it was a challenge to kids in the 1990s. It recorded on a small counter how many times you successfully swung or skipped the Skip-It around your ankle. Hasbro

Tech Toys of the 1990s Pow-pow-Power Wheels. Young kids in the 1990s were lucky if they had the small battery-powered cars. For girls there was Barbie's Corvette and for boys there was the Jeep Adventure Team. AP Photo

Tech Toys of the 1990s "Bop it!" "Twist It" "Pull it!" In 1996, BopIt hit shelves and quickly became one of the most addictive and annoying games of all time. The battery-powered toy would command you to hit the center button, twist the knob, or pull another knob. As you did it, it would get faster. eBay

Tech Toys of the 1990s Another 1996 hit. Tiger's Talkback Dear Diary had a monochrome LCD screen and looked like a pocket organizer. The little pink device would let girls put in their secrets and then record and play back messages. eBay