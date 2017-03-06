'Steve Jobs' Movie: A Who's Who Guide to Apple's Early Days

While the movie "Steve Jobs" focuses on the Apple co-founder, there are other people depicted in the film who also played a part in helping shape the company's history.

Focusing on Jobs as he prepares for three different launches in his career, the movie depicts the Apple co-founder as ruthless and ambitious while also examining his tumultuous relationship with his first daughter, Lisa, who the movie shows Jobs not initially accepting as his own.

The movie has garnered plenty of buzz but also some blowback from some people who knew the Apple co-founder and are concerned it may be more of a hit job than an accurate portrayal.

Danny Boyle, who directed the movie, called Jobs "one of the most important figures in our lives and many, many more people’s lives to come," and said Jobs and other visionaries "have to be written about and they have to be examined."

"There will be many more films made about them," Boyle said. "We have got to examine these people, either in a big political way or in a personal way, which this [movie] tries to do."

Steve Jobs

The Steve Jobs character played by Michael Fassbender in the movie is conflicted. He's a brilliant visionary but he's also seen as shrewd and heartless in his relationships with colleagues, his daughter Lisa and her mother, Jobs' high school girlfriend, Chris-Ann Brennan.

"When you are writing a character like this, it's important not to judge the character," the movie's screenwriter Aaron Sorkin said at a question and answer session with reporters on Monday.

He said he chose to focus on the events leading up to the three product launches instead of writing a traditional "cradle to grave story where we land on greatest hits along the way."

"Steve had this talent to wrangle other talented people to make these devices and machines," Sorkin said. "We love these things."

While Jobs is seen as gifted but cold, Seth Rogen's portrayal of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak shows a gifted guy who received far less attention and credit than Jobs.

"What do you do? You’re not an engineer. You're not a designer. You can't put a hammer to a nail," the movie version of Wozniak says. "I built the circuit board. The graphical interface was stolen. So how come, ten times in a day, I read Steve Jobs is a genius? What do you do?"

The real-life Wozniak told Bloomberg he would never talk that way but said some of the lines he heard the fictional Woz saying in the movie trailer at least carried an accurate message.

"He's a terribly nice guy who tried very hard to be the guy we would all want to be," Sorkin said. "But in the 31st minute of the conversation, you see it does hurt him a bit."

Wozniak, who is fond of entertaining people with magic tricks, bonded with Rogen so much, director Danny Boyle said the two men even hung out together at "The Magic Castle" in Los Angeles, a clubhouse of sorts for magicians.

Joanna Hoffman

As a member of the Macintosh development team, Hoffman, who is played by Kate Winslet, stayed close to Jobs throughout his career. In the movie, Hoffman cares about Jobs but unlike others, she's not afraid to stand up to him.

"I loved spending time with her because she shared stories with me about her time with Steve and her relationship with Steve that a lot of people just don’t know anything about," Winslet told Entertainment Weekly. "And I actually came to understand a much softer, gentler side of Steve Jobs, a side of Steve Jobs who I think was kept sort of hidden away and private to those people or to his family.”

The real-life Hoffman married Alain Rossmann, who also worked on the Mac team.

John Sculley

The former Pepsi CEO who later led Apple is played by Jeff Daniels in the movie. While the beginning of the film shows Sculley as sort of a father figure to Jobs, promising to look out for him, it later shows a falling out between the two men, resulting in Jobs leaving Apple after the board of directors sided with the CEO.

The real-life Sculley now lives in Palm Beach, Florida, where, according to his Twitter bio, he's a mentor, adviser, entrepreneur and investor in all things tech.