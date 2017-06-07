Transcript for 3rd SpaceX rocket launch a success after two aborted missions

And today he's tagged by SpaceX is on the days away last night's launch by the private space company was its third in two weeks SpaceX seems to be launching faster than its competition. And it appears to be fully recovered from his disaster last year when a rocket exploded on the launch pad. Snaps that's no link Sorrell is no longer a thank the app now allows all users to add external links to their snaps by using the paper clip. Other extras include new features for filters and lenses you can also create. Grand filters for snaps and the way we brushed our teeth for years may be about to change check out this kick start her campaign for the so called. Out of brush billed as the world's first. Automatic toothbrush it's designed to brush your teeth in just ten seconds and even squeezes out the perfect amount of toothpaste those. Are you attack bugs have a great day.

