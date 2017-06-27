Transcript for Amazon Prime day 2017

It's a basic rights another day of deep discounts and free shipping for Amazon prime customers if there's and. Gun crime they will be held on July 11 that's a full day of lightning deals. Last year Amazon rolled out new discounts as often as every five minutes. Your Smartphone may be responsible for reducing your mental capacity new report suggests. Gadgets and collect the brain drain researchers found a mere presence and the user's Smartphone gets in the way of simple tests because we're always thinking about them. Even if they're turned off Byrd is my fall. And it's a big birthday for invention many of us depend on for quick cash he ever talk about the AT and turning fifty Barclays bank unveiled the first. Automated teller machine in London on June 27 1967. Back then they use an imprinted to slip of paper instead of a debit card. Today there three million ATMs around the world does your tech site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.