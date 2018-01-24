Transcript for Apple HomePod release date set for Feb. 9

Today sect might Apple's Smart speaker available soon. You can pre order the home but starting Friday the release date will be February 9. Apple CEO Tim Cook says it's sound quality it will be what sets it apart from its competitors. Can't see you give me it's fried chicken some new wings boxes for its new chicken wings can be turned into engine won't they're calling it the Kentucky flying objects are KF folk. But they'll only be available tomorrow and Friday in India. It started to sound like Amazon's Alexa is a fan of these folks get and he responds to who do you think won't win the Super Bowl. Comply with the Eagles on this one. Because of their relentless offense and users are getting that response all over the country mainly in Massachusetts. It's not too late New England to return that Alexia got for Christmas on behalf. Have visited tech bikes.

