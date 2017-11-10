Transcript for Apple to partner with Steven Spielberg on 1980s TV series reboot

In today's tech bytes apple has reportedly struck a major TV dale what director Steven Spielberg it's apple is reportedly teaming up with Spielberg to revive his eighties. Scifi series amazing stories sources tell the Wall Street Journal that apple will pay more than five million dollars. For each episode. Next Twitter is about to make it easier to privately track and remember interesting tweets without publicly hitting like the social media giant has announced the bookmarking feature called saved for later. It allow you to create a private collection of save tweets that you can access the later. And GE has come up with a bake ware that so Smart. It tells you when your cake is done the pants that temperature sensors that connect to the company's Wi-Fi enabled ovens. They sent an alert you're Smart device as soon as those big kids aren't ready the pants go on sale next year won't necessarily make you better baker about problem. Those are terabytes.

