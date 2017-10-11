-
Now Playing: Apple fixes iPhone 'I' glitch
-
Now Playing: Apple releases update to fix autocorrect bug
-
Now Playing: British inventor sets jet suit record
-
Now Playing: Redesigned iPad expected in 2018
-
Now Playing: Twitter expands character length
-
Now Playing: How to protect your smartphone from fake apps
-
Now Playing: Auto-correct bug in iOS 11.1 frustrates iPhone users
-
Now Playing: Talk of a Sprint and T-Mobile merger is off the table
-
Now Playing: Trump's Twitter account briefly deactivated by Twitter employee on last day, company says
-
Now Playing: Australian customers first to buy new iPhone X on sale today
-
Now Playing: Retailers already previewing Black Friday sales
-
Now Playing: New iPhone X hits the market in 2 days
-
Now Playing: Latest satellite launch by SpaceX is successful
-
Now Playing: Google CEO to 'drop everything' over emoji debate
-
Now Playing: Apple engineer reportedly out of a job
-
Now Playing: Apple's most expensive iPhone ever sells out within minutes
-
Now Playing: Buzz builds as iPhone X available for preorder
-
Now Playing: Latest iPhone sells out quickly in overnight pre-orders
-
Now Playing: Twitter to ban ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik
-
Now Playing: Tesla helps turn power back on in Puerto Rico