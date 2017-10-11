Transcript for Apple releases update to fix autocorrect bug

In today's tech ICI glitch is no more iPhone and iPad users can finally type the letter I hit again. Apple has released an IOS update to fix the glitch that auto corrected and high two and a with a question mark. PayPal as making it easier for people to pay their share the company launched a new service called many polls users create a money pool and other people can contribute. There's no fees if the money is given through PayPal account credit and debit card contributions can be made for a feat. Amazon says it's going to debut pop up shops inside some whole foods stores. For the holiday shoppers will be able to check out Amazon devices like echo fire TV and Kindle. Whole foods says more than 100 of its stores now carry those Amazon devices to corporate synergy. As a ride yes you can buy organic granola. And it can. Think time. Boozer terabytes.

