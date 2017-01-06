Transcript for Apple is rumored to soon announce the release of its Siri-powered smart speaker

Today's tech like apple may be ready to enter the Smart speaker battle there are reports this morning apple may announce its Siri powered Smart speaker. At its developers conference next Monday such a device would rival the Google home and Amazon echo. Apple however not commented Delta Airlines being lost testing alternatives for boarding passes your fingerprint. The use of fingerprints is being tested at Ronald Reagan airport in Washington DC right now it's letting passengers into the sky club lounge but. One day could be used to allow passengers to quickly checked bags and even board flight. And you're looking at the world's largest plane builds might Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. It's called the straddle launch it as a 385. Foot wingspan and weighs 500000. Pounds without fuel it'll carry rockets into space and then launch them into orbit. Howard Hughes would be proud those your tech bytes.

