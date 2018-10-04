Transcript for All Apple stores around the world now running on clean energy

In today's tech by Apple's going completely grain 100% of its buildings now run on clean energy that includes every Apple Store across the globe. Apple CEO Tim Cook says his company will keep pushing the boundaries to establish creative new sources. Of renewable energy. Black panther is set to leave frontier living rooms much sooner than expected the film produced by marvel a division of our parent company Disney. It's still setting records at the box office and now marvel says black panther. Will be available for home viewing as early as may eighth. And Hoover is getting a jump on electric bike sharing the right ailing companies vying jump which operates bike sharing services in San Francisco and Washington DC. Over CEO says it gives users and other transportation option the price of the deal reportedly close to 200 million dollars. I'm glad I like yes that is as a tech bytes every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.