Transcript for Apple to switch to facial recognition to unlock iPhone devices

In today's fact that's your face can really can't hear next iPhone apple reportedly is working on facial recognition to on the law could devices rather than fingerprints Bloomberg News as apple is also testing. On a scanning to augment that system. That new system is said to be faster and more accurate than fingerprint sensors. And a federal judge has given FaceBook the green light to continue tracking users' Internet activity even after they log off. The judge has dismissed a lawsuit saying the plaintiffs failed to show that they had a reasonable expectation of privacy of war that they had suffered any realistic economic arm. And here's another reason not to text while you walk a new study says it makes you look funny. Researchers in the UK found people who text while walking making exaggerated movements with their legs. Because they're apparently trying to avoid obstacles without looking up and those are your tech buttons.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.