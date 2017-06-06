Transcript for Apple unveils HomePod smart speaker

It's a basic rights is one of the biggest events of the year for people who love apple and the company is vowing. To take the lead and personal electronics again with new products and upgrade its new Smart. Speaker the home pot is a voice activated device that uses Siri. They'll compete with the Amazon echo and Google. Won't matter the cost two to three times as much at 349. Dollars. Apple also announced major updates to all its MacBook laptop so be faster brighter and have more memory and storage at Apple's also updating all of its operating systems one big feature is in the maps that do not disturb while driving can tell when you're driving. And will block almost all notifications and you can even have it automatically tell those who text you that. You're busy and will apply later can I have it tell him that even if I'm Kevin that would be my cold go to your neck by. They're a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.