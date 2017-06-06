-
Now Playing: Google Assistant is now available for iPhone users
-
Now Playing: Siri Called an Ambulance for Baby Girl Who Stopped Breathing
-
Now Playing: Apple unveils HomePod smart speaker
-
Now Playing: Apps that could be tracking shopping habits
-
Now Playing: Fifth-graders use the latest technology to change a fellow classmate's life
-
Now Playing: Walmart asks employees to voluntarily deliver packages on their way home from work
-
Now Playing: Apple is rumored to soon announce the release of its Siri-powered smart speaker
-
Now Playing: NASA to send unmanned probe to investigate the sun
-
Now Playing: Astronaut demonstrates eating pudding in space
-
Now Playing: Ex-Playboy model apologizes after body shaming 70-year-old
-
Now Playing: Milestone for Amazon as stock price tops $1,000
-
Now Playing: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to have massive 6.3-inch display
-
Now Playing: Keeping your family safe from potential fire extinguisher dangers
-
Now Playing: Apple to introduce artificial intelligence to the iPhone
-
Now Playing: Apps that help find refunds after a purchase
-
Now Playing: Introducing T-Mobile 'Digits'
-
Now Playing: Raising funds on Facebook
-
Now Playing: How obsessive gamers can quit playing
-
Now Playing: Microsoft releasing new version of the Surface Pro
-
Now Playing: People turn to Twitter to find loved ones in wake of Manchester attack