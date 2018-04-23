Transcript for AT&T, Verizon under investigation

In today's tech likes wireless companies under investigation. The New York Times report the Department of Justice is investigating AT&T and Verizon they're being accused of colluding with each other to make it harder for customers to switch carriers. Verizon called the investigation much ado about nothing. The Better Business Bureau is giving Tesla and asked the California branch says the electric auto maker doesn't do a good job of responding to customer complaint. Tesla says it has the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the entire auto industry and most of the complaints we're resolved long ago. We'll be research shows age is a major factor in terms of cool uses the Internet. The study found 11% of adults in the US are not on the web that number jumps to 34%. Among senior citizens. Now the senior citizens on FaceBook they're probably not paying attention to protect its right now because your check I'd have a great day.

