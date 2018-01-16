Boeing to design, build military space plane

More
Boeing has offered its first look at its new space-age military aircraft design concept.
0:50 | 01/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing to design, build military space plane
In today's tech bytes the future of American spine. Boeing is offering a first look at its new space age military aircraft that a company says this one will go 3800 miles an hour five times the speed of sound. For now though it's just a design concept. Amazon has rolled out a special treat for anyone crazy about Doritos yeah they Oreo cookie club offers a monthly gift box filled with surprises. Each box is a mystery that includes two Oreo flavors and a recipe card. The subscription Dell will run you twenty dollars a month. And left folks potential customers in Chicago will grab a beer and then take a ride. The ride sharing company is selling its own longer in windy city bars can't come with a code for let's discount. The company hopes drinkers will make that call instead of drinking and driving I think it's a nice marketing tool now that does your tech bytes have great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52373856,"title":"Boeing to design, build military space plane","duration":"0:50","description":"Boeing has offered its first look at its new space-age military aircraft design concept.","url":"/Technology/video/boeing-design-build-military-space-plane-52373856","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.